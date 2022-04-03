Wrexham’s Hollywood owner Ryan Reynolds has said that Paul Mullin’s spectacular late goal in the Welsh sides FA Trophy semi-final with Stockport was “a top 10 life moment” for the Canadian actor.

The National League side secured a return to Wembley stadium for the first time since 2015 in a dramatic 2-0 semi-final win at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday and it was thanks to this spectacular goal from Mullins, which can be seen below.

Seeing this in person was a top ten life moment for me. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC https://t.co/IlIPDwos5V — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 3, 2022

Footage courtesy of Wrexham AFC

The incredible goal sent the home crowd crazy and that included the Hollywood star, who made a surprise appearance at the match.

Reynolds purchased the club alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney in February last year and has felt the love of the Wrexham fans over the course of the last year.

Making a statement like this will help that even further; as for Paul Mullin, he must feel great after an actor that has played Deadpool has said something he did was a top moment in his life, a moment that rewarded him a hug from his club’s owner after the match.