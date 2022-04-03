West Ham veteran in line for surprise new contract

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is in line for a new contract.

The Poland international has been with the Hammers since he joined from Swansea in 2018.

Since then the experienced 36-year-old has gone on to feature in 131 games, in all competitions, keeping 33 clean sheets along the way.

Although now in his late thirties, Fabianski, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, has emerged as a candidate to be offered a new deal.

Manager David Moyes, who spoke to reporters recently about his goalkeeper’s impending free agency, said: “Lukasz has played really well this year and we will be keeping him next year – of course we will. I think maybe the age Lukasz is at, we have tried to spare him.”