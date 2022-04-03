Wolves keen to extend in demand midfielder’s contract

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keen to get midfielder Ruben Neves to sign a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Ekrem Konur, who has claimed the Midlands side would like to see their Portuguese playmaker extend his stay at Molineux.

?Wolverhampton want to extend the contract of ??Rúben Neves, who has received 2 offers from the Premier league, until 2026. ? #WWFC #TheWolfpack #Wolves pic.twitter.com/QVG7keIdN0 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 2, 2022

Neves, 25, has been a mainstay in Wolves’ first team since he joined from Porto back in 2017.

However, with his deal set to expire in 2024 and Wolves facing a decision over whether or not to cash in, the 25-year-old has seen his name linked with a big move.

MORE: Liverpool deserved penalty for “rugby tackle” but ref should’ve spotted it without VAR, says Mark Halsey

Both Manchester United and Arsenal are two clubs that have been most linked but so far (The Sun), a move to either side has failed to materialise.

That could, of course, change the closer the midfielder gets to the end of his deal with his value depreciating further with each passing week.

That is likely to be why Bruno Lage is so desperate to see the Portugal international pen a new deal until 2026. Not only would that see Neves commit his immediate future to the club, but it would also give his employers a lot more control when it comes to any future negotiations.

In fact, Lage confirmed the club’s stance recently. Speaking to reporters, as quoted by the Daily Mail, about Neves’ situation, the Wolves boss said: “For sure, he will receive a proposal from us but the way he plays I can see other teams are looking for him also.

“You never know what can happen. There could be a big team with a big offer and we would need to analyse what is better for us and for the player.

“What is important to say is that it’s very hard to find a player like him. We used to call it a defensive midfielder but it’s now a central midfielder, a guy who can defend and can attack. He can do both things.

“[…] From my side, he knows my opinion – I want the best for his career. If he prefers to remain with us, for sure we will be happy and stronger. But this is football and you never know.

“When you see the kind of level he’s playing and the challenge we give to him to be more consistent, he’s a big loss for us at the moment.”