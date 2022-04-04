Atletico Madrid interested in Chelsea defender who has over 200 club appearances

Atletico Madrid is reportedly keen to reinforce their defensive options and one player thought to be high up on manager Diego Simeone’s summer wish list is Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the attacking Spanish defender is a candidate to move to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium this summer.

Alonso, 31, has been with the Blues since 2016 and after completing a move from Italian Fiorentina has gone on to become a big presence in Chelsea’s first team.

Having so far made 201 appearances for the Londoners, across all competitions, Alonso, who boasts 47 direct goal contributions, has remained a mainstay since Thomas Tuchel took over just over 12-months ago.

However, following the uncertainty the Blues find themselves under due to owner Roman Abramovich’s recent sanctioning by the UK Government, Atletico Madrid could capitalise by offering the experienced defender a route out of London.

Although the 31-year-old still has two years left on his deal, given his age and the likelihood of the club wanting to avoid a repeat scenario of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen’s impending expired contracts, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chelsea’s hierarchy favour a sale this summer over the risk of losing him for free in the near future.

Currently valued at a modest £13.5m (Transfermarkt), it goes without saying that Atletico Madrid would not have to break the bank to seal the wing-back’s signature.

However, with the Colchoneros in the middle of preparing for a massive Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against competition favourites Manchester City, it is likely that all transfer targets will need to take a back seat, at least until Simeone learns his side’s European fate.