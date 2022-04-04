Barcelona star makes transfer decision amid interest from Liverpool

Barcelona has arguably one of football’s best prospects on their books – 17-year-old midfield sensation Gavi.

The youngster’s deal at the Nou Camp is set to expire at the end of next season and the terms of his contract are believed to contain a release clause of just £40m.

That has led to several top European clubs, including Liverpool, expressing an interest in signing the talented teenager.

However, although the likes of Manchester City, Paris-Saint Germain and Bayern Munich are also understood to have enquired about the possibility of signing the young Spaniard, according to a recent report from 90min, the teenager is set to sign a new deal with Xavi’s Barcelona.

It is not hard to see why so many clubs fancied their chances at luring the 17-year-old away from Catalonia. He is technical, versatile, has already proven he can play on Europe’s biggest stage and had a very modest release clause.

Manager Xavi has been a fierce advocate for his employers to tie down the youngster, as well as defensive teammate Ronald Araujo on new deals.

Speaking to reporters recently, as quoted by Goal, the Spanish tactician said: “They are very important. The club cannot allow either of them to leave.

“They are transcendent footballers. I think their renewals are a matter of time. I want to think that the two of them will stay and reach an agreement with the club. I’m optimistic.”

Having so far featured in 36 senior matches, in all competitions, for Barcelona, Gavi has been directly involved in a decent seven goals, including a crucial strike against Atletico Madrid earlier this year.