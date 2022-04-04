VAR may have made a big error which cost Newcastle the game against Tottenham

Newcastle United fans may be Justified in feeling rubbed against Tottenham yesterday as VAR failed to spot a headbutt by Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Uruguay international joined Tottenham in January and has performed well for Antonio Conte’s side, though he showed a nasty aspect of his game here…

Joelinton would absolutely fold Bentancur, my midfielder ??

pic.twitter.com/WHJHVYHNhG — liv ? (@NUFCLIV) April 3, 2022

Watching this footage back, it’s clear that Bentancur aims a sly headbutt at Allan Saint-Maximin, which wasn’t spotted.

If it had been, Bentancur would surely have been given his marching orders, which could’ve completely changed the game with the score at 1-1.