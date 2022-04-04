Newcastle United look set to continue their spending this summer and one position the Magpies are understood to be keen on reinforcing is the wide attacking role.

That’s according to recent reports in the British media, who claim the Geodies, now managed by Eddie Howe, are monitoring Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma, 25, played under Howe for two years at Bournemouth.

However, after struggling to kick on following a £15m move from Club Brugge, the Dutch winger found himself shipped off to La Liga – a league he has since excelled in.

Best known for his performances in the Europa League against Manchester United last season, the 25-year-old has even seen his name linked with a blockbuster move to Old Trafford.

However, with the Red Devils’ interest cooling in recent weeks and according to these latest reports, Howe could look to swoop in and offer Danjuma, who has four years left on his deal, a route back into English football.

In fact, so keen is Howe thought to be to re-sign the Villarreal winger that the former Cherries boss is also prepared to throw out-of-form South American attacker Miguel Almiron into the Geodies’ offer in an attempt to sweeten the deal.