Not Ten Hag or Pochettino: Rangnick is a big fan of potential outsider for Man United job

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly a big fan of Spain boss Luis Enrique.

Rangnick is likely to have some involvement in helping Man Utd decide who will be their next permanent manager, and it might be that Enrique is still in with a shot at the job, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report acknowledges that it could be complicated to bring in the former Barcelona manager, who will no doubt want to take charge of the Spanish national team at the World Cup later this year.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Erik ten Hag or Mauricio Pochettino are the main candidates for the job, as per the tweet below…

Pochettino tells Footmercato on his PSG future: "I am not discussing my future with the club as of now. I have one year left on my contract, we need to analyze the situation before making a decision". ?? #PSG Pochettino is still a candidate for Man Utd job, with Erik ten Hag. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2022

Enrique is a tempting option, however, having done great work in his time in charge of Barca, where he won the treble in 2014/15, while he’s also helped revive the Spanish national side in recent years.

It will be interesting to see if Rangnick can push Enrique as a strong candidate, or if it remains the more likely two-horse race between Ten Hag and Pochettino.

Rangnick is in place as interim manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season, when he’ll move into an administrative role.