Erik ten Hag very close to being named Manchester United’s new manager

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is very close to being named the new Manchester United manager, according to latest reports.

The Dutch tactician has been strongly linked with the vacancy at Man Utd for a while now, and Sky’s Angelo Mangiante seems to think he’s close to landing the job at Old Trafford.

See below as Mangiante retweeted another account quoting him as saying Ten Hag is “very close” to taking over at United…

This follows similar claims coming from elsewhere recently, with the Telegraph not so long ago stating that Ten Hag was leading the race for the Red Devils job.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in place as interim manager until the end of the season, having come in to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his sacking earlier in the campaign.

Ten Hag looks a fine appointment for United if he does indeed get the job, and fans will be excited to see what kind of team he can put together next season.

MUFC may already have transfer targets in the form of Ajax duo Antony and Jurrien Timber if Ten Hag does take over, according to the Daily Mirror, while Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been linked with the club by The Athletic, regardless of who is the next manager.