Former USA goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested while her twin children were in the car with her

Hope Solo has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and misdemeanour child abuse.

The former USA goalkeeper was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday, but not much more detail is known about her situation at the moment.

Her twin children were with her in the car at the time of her arrest, and this is not the first time Solo has had brushes with the law, having also been arrested in 2014.

Back then, Solo was accused of assault against her half-sister and nephew, though she later insisted it was an act of self-defence.

Solo is a big name in women’s football and it’s a shame to see the difficulties she seems to be encountering after her playing career.

The 40-year-old won over 200 caps for the US Women’s National Team between 2000 and 2016, winning the World Cup in 2015.