PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has suggested that he’s still seriously considering a new contract in France amid long-standing Real Madrid rumours.

The 23-year-old was speaking off the back of PSG’s 5-1 win over Lorient, in which the Frenchman continued his exceptional season with two goals and a further three assists.

It is no secret that Mbappe has a love for Real Madrid, the team he grew up supporting as a boy, and it has just been assumed by everybody in the football world that the World Cup winner would be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu upon the expiration of his contract with the French club in the summer.

But now the PSG star has cast some doubt over that, after speaking with Amazon Prime after the match, in which the 23-year-old said via GOAL: “If I had made my decision, I would have said so.

“I don’t have to answer to anyone. If I had made the decision, I would have taken responsibility. The good and the bad things, I have always assumed them by the way.

“I don’t have to hide, I didn’t kill anyone. I just want to make the best decision I can.

“I’m still thinking about it. Because there are new elements, new parameters. I want to make the right choice. I know that for people, it takes a little while.”

Later, he added to reporters: “Is staying at PSG is possible? Yes of course.”

The future of Mbappe is the most eagerly anticipated decision that any player will make this summer. The French superstar is undoubtedly football’s hottest property, as he is still just 23-years-old and arguably the best player in the world at present.

The PSG star has a remarkable 28 goals and 20 assists to his name this season and his latest comments will have Real Madrid sweating.

It is still highly likely that the superstar will be playing in white next season and his comments are just his way of playing the interest down until the Ligue 1 title is officially wrapped up.

But the comments have cast doubt and that is great for those interested in the story of Mbappe’s future.