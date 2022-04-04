Manchester United have a fairly long-standing interest in Everton wide-attacker Richarlison.

As we exclusively reported early last month, the Red Devils held talks with the Brazilian’s representatives at the beginning of the year and a summer move was discussed.

However, according to a recent claim from journalist Dean Jones, United could face competition from one of their biggest domestic rivals – Arsenal.

The Gunners are also thought to be keen on adding attacking talent to their squad this summer and one name linked with replacing the recently departed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Richarlison.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about the possibility of Arteta signing the Toffees winger, Jones said: “It’s been mooted before and, as I understand it, it’s something that could actually happen in the summer as well.”

Regardless of which side may end up backing their interest up with a formal offer during the summer transfer window, one thing is for sure, failure to steer the club to safety will almost certainly see manager Frank Lampard lose Richarlison for next season and that will leave a massive void.

Speaking recently about how much pressure there has been on the 24-year-old to score goals, Lampard, as quoted by Irvine Times, said: “I think the burden of wanting to score goals is a natural one for a goalscorer. I see a hungry player who shows that in his performance a lot.

“It’s the the way I’d want it, I was a similar player myself. I don’t think it is a burden in terms of negative sense.

“It is good burden and when we get a better output from the top end of the pitch we will see results.”

Since joining the Merseyside club from Watford back in 2018, the 24-year-old South American, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 143 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 60 goals along the way.