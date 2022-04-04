“Best for all parties” as 89-game trio expected to leave in Leeds clear-out

Leeds United are reportedly likely to allow three players to leave in something of a clear-out under new manager Jesse Marsch this summer.

The Yorkshire outfit look in need of a bit of a fresh start, and journalist Pete O’Rourke expects Laurens de Bock, Kiko Casilla and Ian Poveda to move on.

The trio have made 89 Leeds appearances between them, but it seems likely they’re no longer going to be regulars in the club’s first-team.

O’Rourke says it now makes sense for the trio to depart Elland Road this summer to help raise funds for Marsch to make the changes he needs to this squad.

O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s best for all parties to move them on and then they can get on with their careers.

“If Leeds can bring in a bit of money and generate some funds, they can use it elsewhere in the transfer market to strengthen the squad and see what else they need to improve on.”