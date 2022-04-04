Liverpool have been handed a boost in their bid to keep Mohamed Salah at Anfield long term.

The Egyptian forward still hasn’t penned new terms with the Reds ahead of his current contract expiring in 2023.

That has Liverpool fans feeling a little nervous, though the Mirror have been reporting that the two parties may now be close to agreeing a new deal.

In a double boost, it now seems as though Barcelona are ending their interest in Salah.

The La Liga giants have been heavily linked with a move for the 31-year-old over recent weeks, but Diario AS via Football Espana are claiming their interest is no more.

It’s claimed Salah’s ‘inflexible’ salary demands combined with the likelihood of Liverpool demanding a large transfer fee puts the forward out of reach for Barca, who are not in a good position financially.

That could be a big slice of peace of mind for Liverpool and their fans as the club continue to work towards striking a deal to keep Salah at Anfield in the long term.