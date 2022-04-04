Liverpool handed fresh Mo Salah contract boost as talks continue

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their bid to keep Mohamed Salah at Anfield long term.

The Egyptian forward still hasn’t penned new terms with the Reds ahead of his current contract expiring in 2023.

That has Liverpool fans feeling a little nervous, though the Mirror have been reporting that the two parties may now be close to agreeing a new deal.

In a double boost, it now seems as though Barcelona are ending their interest in Salah.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool keeping close eye on potential Mohamed Salah replacement, rival club have made contact
Pundit backs West Ham to beat Man United and Arsenal to big-name midfielder transfer
VAR may have made a big error which cost Newcastle the game against Tottenham

The La Liga giants have been heavily linked with a move for the 31-year-old over recent weeks, but Diario AS via Football Espana are claiming their interest is no more.

It’s claimed Salah’s ‘inflexible’ salary demands combined with the likelihood of Liverpool demanding a large transfer fee puts the forward out of reach for Barca, who are not in a good position financially.

That could be a big slice of peace of mind for Liverpool and their fans as the club continue to work towards striking a deal to keep Salah at Anfield in the long term.

More Stories FC Barcelona Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.