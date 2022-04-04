Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is contemplating a summer exit amid transfer interest from Liverpool and others, according to GOAL.

The winger’s current contract at the Allianz Arena is due to expire in 2023 and there has not yet been any sign of an extension being agreed, and therefore Bayern might be looking to cash in this summer as a result.

GOAL are reporting, that Bayern have been trying to tie Gnabry down to fresh terms but are not yet close to reaching any kind of renewal agreement. The Germany international wants to make sure he is making the right decision with regards to how he continues his career, with sporting goals and personal achievements equally as important to him as financial gain.

Julian Nagelsmann expressed his desire to keep hold of Gnabry at a press conference last week, with the Bayern boss telling reporters: “He has everything a player needs and a coach likes. In the end, it’s a matter of negotiation between the club and the player, but I’m sure we’ll fix it. I’d like to keep him.”

With no sign of renewal, GOAL reports that Real Madrid have already contacted Gnabry’s representatives to discuss his availability, having followed his progress at Bayern closely over the last five years; but the Madrid club are not the only club interested in Gnabry, as Liverpool and Juventus are also keeping a close eye on his situation at Allianz Arena.

Liverpool have identified Gnabry as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is being linked with a transfer amid similar struggles to negotiate a new contract at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp thought to be a keen admirer of the Bayern attacker. Although things have reportedly progressed in Salah’s situation nothing is done until the dotted line has been signed.

Gnabry could be a great replacement for Salah should the Egyptian unexpectedly leave this summer, as he has the goal-scoring and creative abilities of the Liverpool man, whilst also possessing the work rate Klopp desires. The German international is still only 26-years-old and would benefit greatly from playing his prime years under his fellow countryman, who has converted the Reds into one of Europe’s best teams.

Gnabry has been a key player for Bayern since joining the club from Werder Bremen in 2017, recording 61 goals and 40 assists in 163 games, with 24 of those contributions coming this year. As things stand, the next two months could potentially be his last.