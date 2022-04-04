Klopp hilariously admits he “couldn’t understand a word” of chat with Liverpool player ahead of CL tie

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hilariously admitted that he tried to speak to Louis Diaz about upcoming Champions League opponents Benfica, but he couldn’t understand a word the Colombian winger was saying to him.

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto in January, and has started well on the pitch for the Reds, but it seems he may still be struggling to grasp the English language completely.

See below as Klopp is quoted by journalist Keifer MacDonald as saying he spoke to Diaz to get his insights on Benfica, with the player likely to know them well from his time playing in Portugal, but it seems the chat wasn’t too productive…

Klopp asked if Luis Diaz has given him any insight into Benfica: "He tried for ten minutes, but I couldn't understand a word." — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) April 4, 2022

Liverpool will be hoping to continue their run in this season’s Champions League by getting past Benfica, which looks a very winnable tie on paper for Klopp’s side after the convincing manner in which they got through a difficult group earlier on in the competition.

LFC won the Champions League in 2018/19 and will be among the favourites to do so again this term.