Man United and Spurs monitoring surprise Premier League midfielder

Christian Eriksen’s top-flight revival continues.

The midfielder, who was struck down with a heart condition at last year’s delayed Euros 2020, was forced to leave domestic club Inter Milan due to Serie A regulations but has recently found salvation at Premier League side Brentford.

Turning out for the Bees on a short-term deal until the end of the season, the Denmark international could not have gotten off to a better start since returning to England’s top flight.

Having so far made four appearances for Thomas Frank’s side, the experienced midfielder has already contributed to two goals, including a crucial strike against Chelsea last weekend.

In fact, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the Denmark international’s faultless form has seen him emerge as a surprise transfer target for Manchester United and former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Eriksen will be a free agent later on in the year and with his health problems seemingly a thing of the past, the creative midfielder could pose an attractive and cost-effective summer option.

Frank appears keen to see the 30-year-old stay on at Brentford though.

Speaking to reporters recently, the German tactician said: “In any footballer’s decision to move clubs there are a lot of aspects,’ said Bees boss Thomas Frank. ‘It will be the same for Christian.

“To be fair, I know Christian quite well and one thing he’s good at is just enjoying the moment. And I think he’s enjoying it even more.

“So we are not thinking too much of what is going to happen in two or three months’ time.

“I’m just very pleased he’s playing for us. It’s no secret that I want him to continue next season.

“I know Christian is enjoying his football and really enjoying being back. I know I will have to answer these questions until the end of the season, so let’s see what will happen.”