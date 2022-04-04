Man United crisis continues as players refusing to listen to Rangnick

There is no doubt about it – Manchester United are in a crisis.

After being dumped out of all cup competitions, including at the earlier stages of both the FA Cup and Champions League, the Red Devils found their hopes pinned entirely on finishing inside the Premier League’s top four.

However, after winning just one of their last four domestic matches, even European qualification now looks out of reach.

While a search for a new permanent manager continues, according to recent reports, interim boss Ralf Rangnick is facing a broken dressing room with players seemingly refusing to listen to his instructions.

That’s according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, who has claimed the Red Devils’ senior squad has ‘stopped listening’ to the German’s tactical advice.

With just eight games left to go in their season, how do you see United finishing off the campaign?