Man United dealt hammer blow in pursuit of Wolves playmaker

Manchester United may be out of the running to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves after recent reports have suggested that if the Portuguese playmaker moves clubs, he will only do so to a side competing in the Champions League.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims Wolves are open to the possibility of selling both Neves and midfield partner Joao Moutinho.

Neves, 25, has two years left on his deal and this summer is expected to be Wolves’ last real opportunity to recoup a decent transfer fee.

MORE: Manchester United send message to Louis van Gaal after he reveals he has cancer

Speaking to reporters recently about the prospect of losing the 25-year-old, manager Bruno Lage, as quoted by the Daily Mail, said: “You never know what can happen. There could be a big team with a big offer and we would need to analyse what is better for us and for the player.”

Arsenal and Manchester United have been two sides heavily linked with making a summer move (The Sun).

However, with Neves clearly preferring a transfer to a club playing in Europe’s most prestigious competition and with the Gunners well ahead of the Red Devils in the race for the top four, it’s a no brainer that United are unlikely to remain in the running to sign the Portugal international.

Since arriving at Molineux five years ago, Neves has gone on to feature in 207 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 36 goals along the way.