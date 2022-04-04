Some Manchester United players ‘underwhelmed’ by potential Erik ten Hag appointment

Some Manchester United players have reportedly been left underwhelmed by the prospect of Eric ten Hag coming in as the club’s new manager.

The Dutch tactician is supposedly set for a fresh round of talks over the Man Utd job, according to Stretty News, but it remains to be seen how well his arrival would go down.

According to the Manchester Evening News, it looks like Ten Hag would be greeted by a divided dressing room at Old Trafford, with some of the first-team players said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by him as their manager.

This is by no means how the whole squad is feeling, but it could be a concern if a key faction is emerging that wouldn’t respond to well to what Ten Hag is trying to do, as it’s bound to be a difficult enough job as it is.

United have endured a miserable period since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, and there’s no doubt that Ten Hag or any other manager would face similar struggles to the other recent figures who’ve come in.

Big names and experienced figures like Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal have also found it difficult in this environment, while popular club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also failed to build on a promising start.