Manchester United attacker could snub new contract

Manchester United are sweating on the future of attacker Marcus Rashford.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the Red Devils would like to see Rashford pen a new deal but aren’t convinced the Englishman still sees his long-term future with the club.

Rashford, 24, is without a doubt enduring his toughest spell as a professional footballer.

Hampered by injuries last season and struggling for form this time around, the young attacker, who has netted just five goals in as many months, needs to find a way to reinvent himself.

That isn’t happening at United though, especially as interim boss Ralf Rangnick continues to leave him out with the wide-man’s most recent exclusion coming during the Red Devils’ drab 1-1 draw against Leicester City last weekend.

Already rumoured to be considering moving on, as per leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, this summer could prove to be hugely pivotal in the England international’s career.

Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He’s concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me – he’s always been professional but he wants clarity. ???????? #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nYOvGld4W0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

Recent weeks have seen Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal linked with a surprise move for the 24-year-old (Mirror) but as things currently stand, it is clear that before Rashford can assess his options elsewhere, he must first decide whether or not to continue at the club he has been with since 2005.