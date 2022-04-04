Manchester United have reportedly been given a huge boost in the pursuit of the transfer of Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

The Switzerland international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make a bigger move in the near future.

Akanji is approaching the final year of his contract with Dortmund, and it seems the reliable Patrick Berger has provided a major update on his future, saying the 26-year-old wants to make the step up in his career and that he is considering a move to the Premier League.

See below for this BVB Newsblog tweet, which Berger retweeted, with the journalist saying: “Manuel Akanji has said he would like to take the next step and is considering a move to England.”

This follows Man Utd being linked with Akanji in a recent report from the Daily Mail, and it certainly makes sense for the Red Devils to look at a player like this to improve their defence.

Akanji could be a major upgrade on the out-of-form Harry Maguire, while even Raphael Varane hasn’t really been at his best at Old Trafford so far, partly due to injury problems in his first year at the club.

If United could bring in Akanji, it could help them a lot, and he’d likely be a bargain signing due to his current contract situation, so it’s encouraging from a United point of view that he seems keen to move to England.