Revealed: New club in pole position to sign Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Liverpool may reportedly have been dealt a fresh blow in their pursuit of Mohamed Salah as they try to tie him down to a new contract.

The Egypt international’s future has been in doubt for some time, but reports over the weekend suggested Liverpool might be making progress in their efforts to get him to commit his future to the club.

Now, however, a report from Todo Fichajes states that Paris Saint-Germain are working to hijack Salah’s contract talks, and they now look in a strong position to lure him away from Anfield.

PSG will most likely be losing star forward Kylian Mbappe this summer, with the young France international closing in on becoming a free agent and being strongly linked with Real Madrid.

Salah could be a dream replacement for Mbappe, and PSG may be one of the few clubs in world football who can afford the 29-year-old’s huge wage demands.

LFC have been reluctant to pay the £500,000 a week that Salah wants, but PSG shouldn’t have too much trouble coming up with that kind of money.

It remains to be seen if this could persuade Liverpool to step up their own efforts to offer something more to Salah’s liking, but it’s not looking too encouraging for them at the moment.