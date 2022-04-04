Newcastle United ready for major clear-out to boost transfer budget

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make major changes to their squad this summer, which could mean clearing out as many as ten of Eddie Howe’s current first-team players.

The Magpies are enduring a difficult season despite the excitement of their new owners coming in earlier in the campaign, and signings like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes joining in January.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle could now have to make sales this summer in order to add to their transfer budget of just £60million, with Allan Saint-Maximin among the names who could be offloaded.

NUFC fans might not be too pleased with this news, as they’ll want to see ambition from Amanda Staveley and co., but it seems that new signings won’t be coming in without players being moved on first.

Eddie Howe has to sell before he can buy at Newcastle
However, it might also not be the worst idea to clear out these flops as Newcastle were thrashed by Tottenham at the weekend, with the team remaining 15th in the Premier League table.

A total revamp of Howe’s squad could make sense to get this new project off the ground next season.

