Newcastle transfer boost as Barcelona star’s agent unlikely to accept new contract offer

Newcastle United reportedly look to have been handed a huge transfer boost in their pursuit of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Recent transfer rumours suggest that Newcastle have progressed well in talks over snapping Dembele up on a free this summer, with his Barca contract due to expire.

However, there has also been talk of Xavi trying to get the Barcelona board to keep the France international after his recent revival, even if most of his spell at the Nou Camp has been a bit underwhelming.

Dembele’s agent now seems clear that, in order to get the best deal for his client, a move away from Barca seems the necessary next move, according to Todo Fichajes.

This sounds like very good news for Newcastle, who would love a big name like this to come in as their new owners look to try to turn this team into top four challengers in the near future.

However, Todo Fichajes also claim that Paris Saint-Germain are tracking Dembele, so this won’t be an easy deal to get done.