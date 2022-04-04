Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Manchester United managerial situation, stating that Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is still in contention for the job along with Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd are yet to make a decision on who will take over from current interim boss Ralf Rangnick, but recent signs have pointed more towards Ten Hag than Pochettino taking over at Old Trafford.

Sky’s Angelo Mangiante retweeted the following tweet below, stating that Ten Hag is very close to getting the United job, but could there still be another twist in the tale? Another big-name journalist has suggested so…

See below as Romano quotes Pochettino as discussing his future, with the Argentine giving little away about his situation at PSG.

The journalist adds, however, that the former Tottenham manager remains one of the candidates for the Red Devils, suggesting Mangiante might have been getting a little ahead of himself…

Pochettino tells Footmercato on his PSG future: "I am not discussing my future with the club as of now. I have one year left on my contract, we need to analyze the situation before making a decision". ?? #PSG Pochettino is still a candidate for Man Utd job, with Erik ten Hag. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2022

Pochettino hasn’t been particularly impressive in his spell in charge of PSG, though he has Premier League experience, unlike Ten Hag, so may be better equipped for the huge challenge awaiting whoever comes in next at Old Trafford.