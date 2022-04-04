There’s a very special place for Christian Eriksen in the latest Premier League team of the week as the Brentford star continues his remarkable comeback from a cardiac arrest last summer.

Eriksen was in superb form for Brentford as he scored in their shock 4-1 win away to Chelsea on Saturday, following on from some fine performances for the Danish national team as well.

It’s a great story, and he fully deserves his place in the latest team of the week put together by BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

Elsewhere in the line up, we have Harry Kane and Cristian Romero from Tottenham, who put in a hugely improved performance to thrash Newcastle 5-1 yesterday, while West Ham also got two players in with Craig Dawson and Aaron Cresswell shining in their win over Everton.

Completing the team are some more standard big names in the form of Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, while it’s a slightly surprising name from Liverpool making the line up, with Joe Gomez putting in a great shift in a rare start for the Reds as they beat Watford.

There was no room for any Manchester United players as they drew 1-1 with Leicester City, while Arsenal play Crystal Palace tonight.