Ralf Rangnick’s four-point plan to help Man United emulate rivals’ success in the transfer market

Ralf Rangnick has told Manchester United’s board that it may take up to three transfer windows to solve the club’s crisis but only if they recruit to a clear playing philosophy and address the glaring lack of physicality and aggression in the squad.

Rangnick was brought into United as an interim manager for the rest of the season in November, with the idea of handing the German a consultancy role upon the season’s conclusion. Whether the 63-year-old fulfils that role remains to be seen, what would that entail if he does and how it would work in relation to football director John Murtough’s remit.

With that in mind, the former RB Leipzig sporting director revealed he has already made a number of recommendations to the Old Trafford hierarchy after four months in charge of the first team ahead of the start of a huge, long-term rebuild. They include according to The Telegraph:

Aping Manchester City and Liverpool by recruiting unconditionally to the specific playing style of the new manager once known

Prioritising physical, aggressive players in the first instance after concluding this squad is too soft physically

Thorough profiling of a player’s “DNA” before signing

Being prepared to accept it could take up three transfer windows to put right provided the plan is followed

This is the reason why bringing in Rangnick as an interim manager first was such a good idea, as he gets to have a proper understanding of the squad and then once moved upstairs knows how to address the issues going forward. The problem with Man United at present is that it is not 100% assured that this is their reasoning.

The Telegraph states that Erik ten Hag – who has a release clause of just over £1.7 million in his contract with Ajax – is the current favourite ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino to take over as United’s permanent manager at the end of the season when Rangnick’s interim position expires.

With the German heading behind the scenes then, it remains to be seen if the United hierarchy will listen to his recommendations. United have shown over the years that they want everything done at a snap of a finger, will they have the patience to adhere to the current boss’s plan?

That remains to be seen but from the outside, they have no other option because the current way is failing.