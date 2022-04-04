Video: Kai Rooney scores superb goal his dad would’ve been proud of for Man United youth team

Kai Rooney, the son of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, scored a brilliant goal for the club’s youth side against local rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

The goal which can be seen below was a beautiful curling effort that sailed right over the keeper, after some nice movement by the youth player.

Kai Rooney vs Man City ? pic.twitter.com/fLXYXFFaxQ — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) April 3, 2022

This is without a doubt a goal his father would have been proud of and maybe a glimpse of what is to come in the future.