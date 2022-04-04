Video: Kai Rooney scores superb goal his dad would’ve been proud of for Man United youth team

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Kai Rooney, the son of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, scored a brilliant goal for the club’s youth side against local rivals Manchester City on Sunday. 

The goal which can be seen below was a beautiful curling effort that sailed right over the keeper, after some nice movement by the youth player.

This is without a doubt a goal his father would have been proud of and maybe a glimpse of what is to come in the future.

More Stories Kai Rooney Wayne Rooney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.