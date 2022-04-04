Wolves are reportedly likely to be in the market for a new signing in midfield this summer amid doubts over the futures of both Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

This could be significant news for Arsenal, with Neves recently linked as one of a number of targets for the Gunners in a report from the Evening Standard.

Neves looks like he could be a fine fit at the Emirates Stadium, and The Athletic suggest Wolves are unsure if he’ll be staying at the club, leading them to look for new signings in that position.

Arsenal are not mentioned in The Athletic’s report, but their previous reported interest from the Evening Standard surely means they’ll be possible suitors for the Portugal international in the summer.

Mikel Arteta would do well to strengthen in the middle of the park, with Neves surely an upgrade on the inconsistent Granit Xhaka.

The 25-year-old could still have his peak years ahead of him, and has shown in his time at Molineux that he is a player with great quality on the ball, which should suit Arsenal’s style of play.

Neves also has the useful habit of scoring the occasional long-range screamer, which would give AFC more of a goal threat from midfield, easing the pressure on their forward players.