Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has laid into former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele following what is quickly turning into a disastrous move to Everton.

The once England international has seen his stock decline massively in recent seasons with last summer proving to be the final straw in his Tottenham Hotspur career.

Sold by ex-boss Nuno Espirito Santo to Frank Lampard’s struggling Everton, Dele has so far failed to grab the opportunity and has once again found himself very much out-of-favour.

Sunday’s important Premier League game between West Ham and Everton saw fellow midfielder Donny van de Beek pick up an injury during his pre-match warm-up routine.

Instead of calling upon the services of Dele, Lampard opted to try out natural defender Mason Holgate in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role – the idea turned out to be a decent one too because despite losing the game 2-1, the English defender was able to get on the scoresheet.

However, Dele’s latest snub cannot be ignored and when it comes to his stagnating career, Jordan believes the 25-year-old only has himself to blame.

“He’s a complete and utter waste of time,” Jordan said on TalkSPORT.

“He was a waste of time at Tottenham for two years, he’s been a waste of time signing for Everton.

“[…] The point is, he’s in a situation now where he’s been dropped kicked out of Tottenham – the only reason Everton took him is because the actual fee itself was deferred and based on performances.

“[…] The kid has got to embarrassed – is there any level of professional pride?”

