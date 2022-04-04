Spurs leading race to sign soon-to-be out of contract Championship goalkeeper

Antonio Conte is hoping Spurs will bring in a backup goalkeeper for veteran number one Hugo Lloris and one player reportedly high on the Italian’s wish list is West Brom shot-stopper Sam Johnstone.

That’s according to a recent report from Football London, who claims the North Londoners are leading the race to sign the former Manchester United youth academy graduate.

Johnstone, 29, has seen his professional career span across multiple clubs, and leagues, including spells with Aston Villa, Preston North End and Walsall.

However, after agreeing to move to the Baggies back in 2019, it has been the last three years that have seen the 29-year-old enjoy his most settled period.

Having featured in 165 matches, in all competitions, for Steve Bruce’s side, although West Brom looks destined for another season in England’s second-tier, Johnstone, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, has been a consistently high performer.

Speaking to reporters earlier this year about the importance of having good goalkeeping options, Conte, as quoted by Eurosport, said: “There’s a sporting director in Italy, Corvino. He says you can make mistake about your wife but not about the striker or the goalkeeper.

“This is the best quote to understand football, to build a team. We’re talking about two important players with good experience.”

And now, despite being previously linked with a surprise move back to Old Trafford (The Sun), it now appears the Red Devils’ domestic rivals could swoop in and take advantage of the experienced keeper’s impending free agency.