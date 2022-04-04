Man United prepare for fresh round of talks with manager after narrowing list of targets down to two names

Manchester United are reportedly preparing for a fresh round of talks with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, having narrowed their list down to just two candidates.

According to Stretty News, the Red Devils are preparing to meet with Ten Hag again, though Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino also still seems to be in the frame.

Ten Hag has impressed at Ajax and looks like he could be ideal to take Man Utd in a new direction, though Pochettino is the more proven and experienced name, having done fine work during his time in the Premier League with Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see how these talks go, with Stretty News suggesting Ten Hag remains the favourite for the job, with former United striker Robin van Persie possibly set to come in as his assistant.

MUFC need to get their next managerial appointment right after so many poor choices since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all failed for differing reasons, and in truth, Ten Hag or Pochettino both look a lot better than any of those.