According to Todo Fichajes, Leicester City star Youri Tielemans is an underdog midfield target for Real Madrid this summer.

The Belgian international is in high demand amongst many of Europe’s top clubs and his name has already been sounded out to make the leap to La Liga this summer.

The player has been a target for Real Madrid since he played for Anderlecht and again when he wore the Monaco shirt, but this interest did not materialize due to the high competition that existed in the position at that time.

The Belgian international is, along with Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, the great objective of Real Madrid at present; as they look to rejuvenate their ageing midfield trio, who have served them so well over the years, which began last summer with the signing of Eduardo Camavinga.

The La Liga giants will face competition for the midfielder from Premier League clubs, such as Manchester United and Arsenal, who are both interested in the 24-year-old, as per TEAMtalk.

United have been crying out for a proper centre-midfielder for a long time now, but would Tielemans be interested in a move to the Manchester club in their current situation?

As for Arsenal, Tielemans seems like a good fit to sit alongside Thomas Partey in their midfield, as the Belgian’s passing abilities and football IQ are stronger than his current partner Granit Xhaka.

According to The Telegraph, Leicester will accept bids of around £25m from the interest parties. They also state that Leicester have been hit hard by the Covid pandemic, so raising funds through player sales is necessary to bring in new signings for next season.

With a contract expiring in June 2023, Leicester will be looking to cash in on that figure in this summer’s window if they fail to convince the Belgian to sign a new contract, which seems like they have already failed to do.