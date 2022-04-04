West Ham United have been tipped as a potential transfer destination for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal.

This is according to Noel Whelan, who states that West Ham could seal a £25million move for the Leicester star if they can secure European football next season.

The former Leeds striker, speaking exclusively to Football Insider, claimed the 24-year-old deserves to be playing in continental competition but that could also come in the form of Man United or Arsenal.

“He’s got everything, hasn’t he? Goals from outside the box, creativity, works hard, dictates the game, very competitive. And he’s at a good age – the best is yet to come,” Whelan said.

“Leicester will be forced to let him go because players like Tielemans deserve to be playing in Europe.

“If West Ham could offer him that, then him joining really would not surprise me.”

According to TEAMtalk, both Premier League clubs are said to be interested, as they look to bolster their midfield ahead of the new season.

United have been searching for a proper centre-midfielder for a long time now and the Belgian could work either sitting a bit deeper behind Fred or playing a bit ahead of the Brazilian.

The same can be said for Arsenal, where the Leicester man would make a good partner for Thomas Partey.

According to The Telegraph, Leicester will accept bids of around £25m from the interested parties, who claim that Leicester have been hit hard by the Covid pandemic, so raising funds through player sales is necessary to bring in new signings for next season.

Should West Ham pull this signing off, it would be a big win for them over their Premier League rivals. It would be interesting to see what David Moyes would do with a player of Tielemans’ quality, as the two holding midfield spots are currently occupied by Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in the Hammers’ 4-2-3-1 formation.

As all these teams could potentially finish in the European competition spots this season and therefore Tielemans next destination could come down to which tournament that said team are in and the stature of the club.

Therefore it would be hard for West Ham to convince the Belgian to join over Arsenal, should they qualify for the Champions League.