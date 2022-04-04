Tottenham Hotspur will soon announce the arrival of Yaya Toure to the club’s full-time staff, as the Ivorian is set to become part of Antonio Conte’s team.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona star has been working with the club’s youth-team groups since December and it is thought that the club will soon announce the news, according to the Daily Mail.

Toure has had a glittering career as a player, claiming trophies at Barcelona and City while establishing himself as one of the best players in world football and his expertise will be tapped into by Tottenham as they plan for a brighter future with Conte at the helm.

Tottenham are currently in a fight for the top four places in the Premier League and find themselves level on points with North London rivals Arsenal, who have two games in hand and play one of them against Crystal Palace tonight.

Spurs made it five wins out of six yesterday by beating Newcastle United 5-1 and look in good shape to challenge the Gunners for that crucial fourth spot.

It was a huge deal for Tottenham in November when they appointed Conte as manager, as the Italian is considered one of the best in the world and was fresh off the back of guiding Inter Milan to their first scudetto in 11 years.

Toure will be looking to learn everything he can off the Italian while under his watchful eye, as it will be crucial training for the tough road ahead, in what is, the life of a football manager.