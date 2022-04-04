Moyes confirms veteran will play for West Ham next season

West Ham United manager David Moyes has spoken out on the future of experienced goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Polish shot-stopper has been a terrific servant for the east London club, though there had been some question-marks over his long-term future.

Moyes has now confirmed, however, that Fabianski will still be part of his plans next season.

“Lukasz has played really well this year and we will be keeping him next year – of course we will. I think maybe the age Lukasz is at, we have tried to spare him,” said Moyes as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“I have to say I think Lukasz, touch wood, has been very good in the league and performed consistently well.”

West Ham fans will surely be pleased with this decision, as Fabianski remains a fine performer with a key role to play for the Hammers.