Yaya Toure is impressing in his role at Tottenham but no final decision has been made on his future, with his current deal with the club in place until the summer.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona star has been working with the club’s youth-team groups since December and the Daily Mail have suggested this could soon lead to a full-time role.

A Spurs source has told CaughtOffside that these reports are wide of the mark for the moment, however, while the Daily Express suggest Toure has impressed in his time in north London so far.

Toure has had a glittering career as a player, claiming trophies at Barcelona and City while establishing himself as one of the best players in world football, so one imagines he could have plenty to offer in his future as a coach.

Tottenham are currently in a fight for the top four places in the Premier League and find themselves level on points with North London rivals Arsenal, who have two games in hand and play one of them against Crystal Palace tonight.

Spurs made it five wins out of six yesterday by beating Newcastle United 5-1 and look in good shape to challenge the Gunners for that crucial fourth spot.

It was a huge deal for Tottenham in November when they appointed Conte as manager, as the Italian is considered one of the best in the world and was fresh off the back of guiding Inter Milan to their first scudetto in 11 years.