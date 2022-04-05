Agent of Barcelona attacker set for two days of contract talks

The agent of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is reportedly in talks with the Spanish giants over a new contract for the French attacker.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko (no relation to footballer), is set to discuss new terms for his client on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Since moving to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a blockbuster deal worth over £100m, Dembele, 24, has struggled to recapture the form that earned him such a huge transfer.

MORE: Antonio Rudiger’s wage demands at Barcelona much lower than previously reported

Plagued by injuries, as well as patchy individual form, the French wide-attacker, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, has seen his stock decline.

Although previously tipped to join Manchester United, Dembele’s proposed move has so far failed to materialise (Sport).

Continually left out of the Spaniard’s starting lineups, the beginning of the year saw the Frenchman excluded for back-to-back games.

However, the recent arrival of new manager Xavi appears to have offered Dembele an unlikely lifeline.

Speaking recently about the winger’s situation, Xavi, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “Ousmane’s contract is up in June and it’s a matter that’s between the club and him. I see him as being happy. He’s acting like a true professional. I’m very happy with him.”

Despite appearing nailed on to leave the Nou Camp, a recent turn of events now suggest the 24-year-old could actually extend his stay – much to the surprise of fans, we’re sure.