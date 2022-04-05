Newcastle legend Alan Shearer is not convinced by Tottenham defender Eric Dier.

BBC pundit says the Englishman is well suited in back-three Conte’s system but he isn’t a world-class defender.

“There’s no doubt about it, the way Conte wants to play, the system suits him,” said Shearer.

“I think him, with someone either side of him, to have that freedom, to get on the ball and be that man who can ping it around.

“Also, the protection that is given to him from the midfield two. I think he needs that. That’s why, at times, we saw him struggle in that four. I don’t think he likes being put under pressure. I don’t think he likes being turned when you got a guy who runs in-behind.

Dier has enjoyed a great season for Tottenham and he will seeking an England call-up in June if good performances continue.

“But, in this system that Conte likes to play, I think it suits him down to the ground. And I think he likes that responsibility that Conte has put on him also.

“You talk about world-class, no, not for me. When we talk about Dier playing in a three, there is a reason you are playing in a three because you have someone on either side of you.”

The 28-year-old has formed a solid partnership with Cristian Romero and Ben Davies and it is showing in recent results as Tottenham now find themselves with the same points as Arsenal in race for top four finish.