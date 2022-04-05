Antonio Conte drops exciting hint about 24-year-old’s Spurs future

Since making a move from Championship side Swansea in 2020, Joe Rodon has barely featured for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wales international, who was previously linked to Manchester United, opted to join Spurs and work under former boss Jose Mourinho.

Despite making 13 appearances for the Portuguese tactician, following his dismissal, Rodon went on to fall majorly out of favour with Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, despite his career seemingly nose-diving into the abyss, current manager Antonio Conte appears to have offered the 24-year-old an unlikely lifeline.

Speaking to reporters recently about the ex-Swansea defender’s lack of playing time and what the future could hold for him, Conte said: “Don’t forget Joe Rodon improved a lot from November until now. Every single player improving a lot.”

Although the strict Italian has only been with the Londoners for a couple of months, he has already awarded Rodon three appearances and judging by his latest comments, that looks to increase ahead of next season.

