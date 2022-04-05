Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly demanding an annual salary of €7million – around £113,000-a-week – and a signing-on fee from Barcelona.

The Chelsea star has been linked to the Catalan club in recent weeks and these are the demands that have been set out reports the Daily Mirror.

Chelsea fans will be shocked by Rudiger’s reported demands, as he earns £100,000-a-week at present and the Blues have been trying to negotiate an extension with his representatives for some time, with an extra £13,000-a-week seeming like an unlikely stumbling block.

Previous reports suggested that Rudiger was demanding between £200,000-a-week to £225,000-a-week according to the Mirror, which would definitely be a stumbling block for Barca given their financial struggles.

The allure of joining Barcelona remains the same and Rudiger could be willing to drop his demands if it means he can represent the Catalan giants.

However, despite the Mirrors report on Barca’s interest, Todofichajes have reported that Barcelona have definitively ruled out signing the German international.

Rudiger’s transfer options may have also dried up in recent weeks. As reported by Spanish outlet SPORT, the centre-back has not received a desirable offer from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Juventus – three clubs that were heavily linked with him earlier in the year

The Chelsea centre-back celebrated his goal against Brentford on Saturday passionately, which could suggest he would like to stay in London next season, as the German is a beloved figure by the Stamford Bridge faithful.

However, Chelsea’s financial problems have limited his options after the sanctions on its Russian owner Roman Abramovich, which means we are no closer to finding out where Rudiger will play next season.