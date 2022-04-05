Gunners legend insists potential Arteta headache “can only be good for Arsenal”

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has spoken about the form of William Saliba on loan at Marseille this season.

The Frenchman has really impressed in his latest spell in Ligue 1, though it’s one of three loan spells he’s had since joining the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta seeming strangely reluctant to use the talented youngster in his first-team.

Still, Thomas believes the improvement of Saliba should only be good news for Arsenal, even if it does pose a potential headache for Arteta next season.

The Spanish tactician already has Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes performing well in that area of the pitch, but the addition of a talented young player like Saliba to provide more competition should only be a good thing, according to Thomas.

“Saliba has used this season to get good experience in a competitive league, and been rewarded for his performances by being called up and making his first appearance for his country, who also have a big pool of talent in his position,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“This can only be good for Arsenal and there is more than enough space for him at the club. Arsenal will want a lot of top quality players who are willing to put everything on the line for the club.

“It will only make him better, competing for a spot against other top CBs like White and Gabriel.”