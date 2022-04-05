Ruben Neves could be one of Barcelona’s underdog target’s to strengthen their midfield this summer and will face competition from Arsenal should they move for the Wolves man.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Portuguese footballer has already been in the Catalan side’s spotlight in the past and the midfielder now has it on him again, with Neves not managing to renew his contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers, as of now.

The Portuguese international’s contract ends with Wolves in the summer of 2024 and if his signature is not stamped on a new agreement, he could be transferred next June.

Barcelona are aware of the situation and are closely following the player, with Todo Fichajes stating that the Blaugrana side enquired about the midfielder this winter in the negotiations for the loan deal of Adama Traore. At that time they did not get into the matter but they were summoned to talk once this season ends.

Both clubs have a good relationship at the moment after the Trincao and Adama deals being completed in the last six months, which could help in the negotiations.

The Catalan side will, however, face competition from Arsenal.

The Evening Standard reports that the Gunners have a long list of targets for their midfield, which includes Douglas Luiz, Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans.

Neves could be a great partner for Thomas Partey in Arsenal’s midfield, with his range of passing and attacking threat being a compliment to the Ghanaian’s defensive attributes in the middle.

Arsenal would seem to be a better destination for the Portuguese international, as Barca’s midfield is jammed packed with young talent, who seem less likely to lose their places should the Wolves midfielder arrive.