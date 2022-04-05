Benfica have received some vital information going into their Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool on Tuesday night in the form of data from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It’s said that the West Midlands side have shared all of their data on Liverpool with the Portuguese side after the analysts of the two technical teams got in contact with one another.

Current Wolves manager Bruno Lage was manager of Benfica for 18 months in which he guided them to the Primeira Liga title in 2019 and has set about helping his old side, reports A BOLA.

Benfica have observed and reviewed the data collected by Wolves from their Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Molineux earlier this season, including defensive and offensive behaviour.

There was particular emphasis on the offensive movements of full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, as well those of forwards Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. There was also information on how Thiago Alcantara influences the midfield when he is on the pitch.

All these players are expected to start on Tuesday night for the Reds and going off this information, the data focuses on the right players.

The five mentioned are very influential in how Liverpool play and have been the key men from an attacking point of view all season long.

Benfica will be looking to make use of this data in their massive game with the Reds in Portugal tonight and the information above will be something to keep an eye on as the game progresses.

The Eagles surprisingly knocked out Ajax 3-2 on aggregate in the last round, thanks to a Darwin Nunez goal in Amsterdam, and tonight’s match with the six-time European champions is their reward.

If the Portuguese outfit do get a valuable result, they will have to thank Wolves for the part they played in it.