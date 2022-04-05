Chelsea attacker offers Erling Haaland advice ahead of potential summer transfer

If anybody knows what it is like to leave Borussia Dortmund in favour of a move elsewhere, it is Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic.

Having departed the Black and Yellows in 2019, the United States international, who was signed by Chelsea for just under £60m, has found success in England’s top flight.

After being with the club for just three years, the 23-year-old has already lifted as many major trophies, including last season’s Champions League.

However, while Pulisic’s departure from Dortmund is very much a thing of the past, the German club’s fanbase are preparing themselves for star striker Erling Haaland to soon follow suit.

Relentlessly linked with several top European clubs, it is a given that the prolific Norwegian is destined for very big things.

Discussing what the future could have in store for Haaland, who has scored 80 goals in 83 games for Dortmund, Pulisic, who spoke to reporters ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday, said: “I don’t know if I would put myself in the exact same position that he is now.

“He is obviously a great player who has, I am sure, plenty of options and you just have to pick what is best for yourself. That is really all you can do.”

