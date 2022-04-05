Three options left for Chelsea star as Euro giants end transfer pursuit

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly no longer a transfer target for Barcelona this summer.

The Germany international is nearing the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and it remains to be seen what decision he will take on his future now, with three options available to him, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report states that Rudiger could now either stay at Chelsea, or join one of Real Madrid or Juventus, and Blues fans will no doubt hope he ends up remaining in west London.

Rudiger has been a key player for the Blues in recent times, putting in some world class displays for the club in big games last season as they won the Champions League.

Antonio Rudiger in action for Chelsea
Rudiger would be a quality signing as a free agent, and one imagines that’s the more likely outcome at the moment, with CFC unable to offer players new deals while sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich remains in place at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will hope to get a takeover completed soon which can get them out of trouble, but by then it might be too late if Rudiger ends up agreeing something with another club before then.

