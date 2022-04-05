Christian Pulisic describes dressing room atmosphere in light of takeover

Chelsea take on Real Madrid on Wednesday night in the Champions League, as the current European champions face the club which has won the trophy more than any other. Ahead of the match, Christian Pulisic and Thomas Tuchel attended to the media.

The American had missed much of the first half of the season with injury, but since the turn of the year has held down a place under Tuchel. That being said, a recent illness ruled him out of Chelsea’s win over Norwich and he was left out again in Chelsea’s defeat to Brentford at the weekend, putting his place in doubt for Wednesday evening.

Amongst questions about his own form and how Chelsea come into this tie, especially given that loss, Pulisic was quizzed on the atmosphere among the players given some of the off-pitch distractions at the club. Football London carried his response, as he told reporters that he was indeed aware of what was happening outside of the football.

“It’s definitely my job to stay focused on my team and the games coming up because we have some massive games. That’s where I need to keep my focus. Obviously, we hear things that are going on and we follow it but right now it is all about Real Madrid tomorrow and after that it will be about the next game. That’s what we put our focus on as players.”

Pulisic was reluctant to give much away about their state of mind on the issue, when pressed for the wider effects on the squad.

“I think that the guys have done really well to deal with it first of all. The way the guys reacted and responded to get results, obviously this weekend was tough but the guys have done a great job and I don’t think anything is going to change going into the business end of the season, even bigger games. I know this team is going to step up and do the best we can – focusing on the task at hand and the next game. That’s all we can do.”