Club insider says West Ham will officially confirm first-teamer with over 130 club appearances has signed new contract

A West Ham club insider, who goes by the name of ‘ExWHUEmployee’ on social media has reported that veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has signed a new deal and the news will be made official soon.

Fabianski, 36, has been with the Hammers since he signed from Swansea back in 2018.

Following what has been a decent four years, the Poland international now boasts 136 appearances for the Londoners, across all competitions.

MORE: “Probably the wrong decision” – Rangnick criticised for surprise Man United tactical decision vs Leicester

However, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season and no signs, yet, of a renewal, fans had been forced to wonder whether or not the experienced Pole would be forced to move on.

That doesn’t appear to be the case though with ‘ExWHUEmployee’ believing a new contract is already agreed and in place with the only thing left to do for the club is to announce that the veteran keeper will be staying at the London Stadium for a little while longer.