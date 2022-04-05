Confirmed: Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney set to miss the remainder of the season

Mikel Arteta will likely have to make do without his starting left-back for the rest of the season, as Arsenal look to secure a top four finish.

The Scottish defender missed their 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Monday night with the issue and after conducting further tests, the medical department at Colney advised that surgery was the best option for Tierney. He had been in fine form this season for both club and country, with Arteta stating that they should know more about his return date after the surgery.

? BREAKING ? Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney will require surgery to his knee which means it is likely that he will miss the remainder of the season. ? pic.twitter.com/JaUOrUyPnB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 5, 2022

“Kieran’s rehabilitation programme will start immediately after his surgery, at which stage a clearer understanding will be established on his recovery timescale. However, it is likely that Kieran will now miss the remainder of this season,” Arteta told the press.

The news had broken earlier in the day via The Athletic, which was then confirmed by Arteta later in the day. The news will be a worry for north of the border too, with Scotland hoping to progress through their World Cup play-off against Ukraine in June.